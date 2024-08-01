Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,453 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

