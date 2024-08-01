Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 254 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $104.96 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $678.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

