Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,137 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Lesaka Technologies worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $330,947.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Ali Mazanderani acquired 52,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $269,428.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 374,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,955.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $330,947.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,268.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,217 shares of company stock valued at $496,322. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

