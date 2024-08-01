Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,503 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,024,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 63.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.36%.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.