Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 60,498 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 172.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocGo by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,984 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in DocGo by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in DocGo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocGo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,672,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in DocGo by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocGo

In other DocGo news, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

