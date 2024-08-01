Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,900.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

