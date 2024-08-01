Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of PNM opened at $41.59 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

