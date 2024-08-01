Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 111,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Unisys by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Unisys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,226,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UIS stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.