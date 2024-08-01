Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

