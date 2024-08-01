Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $209.89 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average of $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

