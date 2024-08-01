Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 1,704.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,681,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,716,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 897,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 459,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

PKE stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.40. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

