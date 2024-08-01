Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 34,212 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 71,275.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

FENC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a P/E ratio of 215.67 and a beta of 0.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

