Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 543 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $193.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average is $220.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $160.38 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

