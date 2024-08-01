Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 130,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Thryv Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $697.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,566,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.