Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.24 million, a P/E ratio of 153.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

