Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,247 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

