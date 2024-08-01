Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Interface by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,890 shares of company stock worth $1,264,933. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

