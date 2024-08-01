Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,980 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

