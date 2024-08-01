Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 24,865.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Greif were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

