Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $576.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,663 shares of company stock worth $3,213,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

