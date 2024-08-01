Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 84.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Astronics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ATRO opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $802.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.87. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

