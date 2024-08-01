Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $319,000 Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

