Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $325,000 Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DMC Global by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,809 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $13.50 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $269.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

