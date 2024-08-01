Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $335,000 Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $312.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

