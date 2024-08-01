Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.