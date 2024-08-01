Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $345,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,091,000 after buying an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 4,855,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 5.3 %

MUFG stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

