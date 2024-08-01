Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $352,000 Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 8,617.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

