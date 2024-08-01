Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 974.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 278,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 243,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $6,826,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.4 %

MMI stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,619.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $32,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,619.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $658,511 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.