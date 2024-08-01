Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $367,000 Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Employers were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Employers by 58.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 295,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 166.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 131,910 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EIG stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Employers

Employers Company Profile

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

