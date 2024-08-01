Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $390,000 Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $15,768,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Lazard by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 319,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 377,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Up 2.1 %

LAZ opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

