Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPI stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

