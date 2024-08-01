Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $409,000 Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

