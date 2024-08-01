Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $419,000 Stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

CRESY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

