Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 684,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 234,397 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 209,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

