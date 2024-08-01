Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $433,000 Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Visteon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Visteon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VC stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

