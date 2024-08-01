Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $457,000 Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

