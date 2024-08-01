Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $462,000 Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 2,049.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $103.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

