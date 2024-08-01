Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $465,000 Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,981,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Woodmark by 19.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in American Woodmark by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

