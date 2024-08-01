Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $491,000 Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

