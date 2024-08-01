Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $538,000 Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

BASE opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,215,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,215 shares of company stock worth $1,692,370. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

