Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 173.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.80.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

