Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,353,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

