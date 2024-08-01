Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,032 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 374,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.09.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

