Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $350,000 in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDMY

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.00. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.