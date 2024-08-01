Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $350,000 in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Udemy
In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Udemy Price Performance
NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.00. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.01.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Udemy Profile
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
