Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

SHLS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

