Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,238 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after buying an additional 53,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 173,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $8,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

