Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,156 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 60.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $292,569.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,634. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Profile

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

