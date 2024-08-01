Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,790 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE opened at $13.35 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.