Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its stake in EHang by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,173,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,840,000 after acquiring an additional 270,677 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in EHang by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $810.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.01. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EH

About EHang

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.