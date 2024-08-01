Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,788 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 595,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA MGV opened at $123.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
